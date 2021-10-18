JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in JOYY by 89.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,380 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in JOYY by 40.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after purchasing an additional 654,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter worth $45,758,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in JOYY by 65.5% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,741,000 after purchasing an additional 466,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the second quarter valued at $30,553,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

YY stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

