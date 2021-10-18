Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,875,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,228 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $116,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,876,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,790,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,634,890 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $67.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

