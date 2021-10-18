Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,252 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,954,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 523.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $209.75 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.