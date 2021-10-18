Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,154 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.33%.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

