Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $110,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHVN opened at $133.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.82. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHVN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

