Fmr LLC Sells 512,101 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,446,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,101 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.10% of AlloVir worth $127,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AlloVir alerts:

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $22.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $270,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 18,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $446,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock worth $1,292,387. 55.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.