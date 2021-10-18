Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 112,627 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.13% of Renewable Energy Group worth $122,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after buying an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,728,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,436,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

In other news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $196,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 14,310 shares valued at $744,233. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

