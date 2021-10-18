Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 339,315 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Cameco stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -624.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.