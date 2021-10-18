SG Americas Securities LLC Has $709,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 227,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIPR opened at $239.05 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $253.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.81 and its 200-day moving average is $206.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

