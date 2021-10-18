State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 2,139 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of WOOF opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.