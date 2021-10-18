BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,196,247 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196,247 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $72,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,260 over the last quarter.

Shares of ALHC opened at $18.62 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

