Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Guess? worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Guess? by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Guess? by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Guess? by 391.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 121,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guess? by 28.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

GES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

