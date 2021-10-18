Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Short Interest Up 32.2% in September

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 890,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on SANA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $57,523.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 976,100 shares in the company, valued at $24,412,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,788 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 410,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SANA stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.80. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

