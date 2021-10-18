Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

