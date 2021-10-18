ProShare Advisors LLC Has $943,000 Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE HPP opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -695.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

