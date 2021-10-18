ProShare Advisors LLC Has $908,000 Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

