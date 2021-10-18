ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 254 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $172.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $173.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.15.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

