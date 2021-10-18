ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,415,000 after buying an additional 40,788 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 53.6% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,067,214 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 142.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after buying an additional 1,460,100 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 53.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after buying an additional 840,197 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $321,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,876. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.