ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VG. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,582,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 773,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 1,415,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 745,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Vonage stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.85 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

