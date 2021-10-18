ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after buying an additional 868,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after buying an additional 139,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after buying an additional 385,427 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEB shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PEB stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

