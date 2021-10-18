ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 632 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

NYSE KMT opened at $36.85 on Monday. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

