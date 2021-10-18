Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $84.33 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.65.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

