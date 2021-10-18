T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.68 to $13.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $199.76 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $124.94 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

