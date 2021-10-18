Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of UWM worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Get UWM alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

UWMC stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.