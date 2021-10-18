Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

