Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Immatics posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

IMTX stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. Immatics has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $871.29 million and a PE ratio of -7.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Immatics in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immatics by 34.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Immatics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its stake in Immatics by 104.7% in the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

