State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 5,600 Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. Analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.