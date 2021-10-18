Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3,692.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at $380,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,840.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $23.94 on Monday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.