JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 47.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSE:ENS opened at $78.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $68.41 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

