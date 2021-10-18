Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 289.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after buying an additional 430,516 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,721,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG opened at $148.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

