389 Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 156,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 82,151 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

