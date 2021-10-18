Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 481 SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE SPXC opened at $59.58 on Monday. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPX Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

