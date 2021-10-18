Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $665,000 Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,449,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $101.84 on Monday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $102.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.98.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

