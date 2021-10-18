Profund Advisors LLC Invests $195,000 in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at $1,939,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at $157,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBR stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.88.

EBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

