Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 288 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $228.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

