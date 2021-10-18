Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,740 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBIZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,852,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,072,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

