Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 996 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SBA Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in SBA Communications by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $326.90 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.53.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

