Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,653 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,883,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $73.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

