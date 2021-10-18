Private Advisor Group LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 68,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $5,114,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $48.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

