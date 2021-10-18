Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,583,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013,401 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 851,652 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 451.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 926,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 758,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENIA opened at $6.06 on Monday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price target for the company.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

