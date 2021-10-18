IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,909 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,634,000 after acquiring an additional 215,602 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $248.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.65. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.65 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.89.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

