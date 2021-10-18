859 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 859 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Century Communities by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $61.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

