Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $66,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 99.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111,359 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $221.09 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

