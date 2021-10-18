Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,871 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sonos were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in Sonos by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 1,397,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after buying an additional 897,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after buying an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,773,000 after purchasing an additional 483,017 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $17,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

