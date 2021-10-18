Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 2,965 Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,173,000 after buying an additional 224,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148,734 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $664.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.