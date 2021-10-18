Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $77,000 in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 807 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $98.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

