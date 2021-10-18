Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 114,730 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after buying an additional 83,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,417,000 after buying an additional 97,463 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after buying an additional 233,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after buying an additional 140,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. Aegis raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.