Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.17 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First Horizon by 178.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,185,000 after acquiring an additional 101,817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,162,000 after acquiring an additional 68,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,310,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,626,000 after acquiring an additional 542,040 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,691,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,794,000 after acquiring an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.80 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

