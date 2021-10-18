Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IM Cannabis were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,073,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 152,564 shares in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMCC. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

IM Cannabis stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. IM Cannabis Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IM Cannabis Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

