Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

ECHO stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

